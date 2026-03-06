Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle after Dockery’s 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (9-21, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (9-21, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Rob Dockery scored 25 points in La Salle’s 87-84 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Hawks are 12-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 5-12 in A-10 play. La Salle averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won 67-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dasear Haskins led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 20 points, and Dockery led La Salle with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.8 points. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12 points for the Explorers. Dockery is averaging 17.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

