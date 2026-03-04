Saint Francis (PA) takes on Fairleigh Dickinson following James’ 21-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-25, 3-14 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-4, 17-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-25, 3-14 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-4, 17-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Aleah James scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 82-63 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Knights are 14-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Rebecca Osei-Owusu averaging 6.6.

The Red Flash are 3-14 in conference play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 26.4% from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 35.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 35.2% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson won the last matchup 73-28 on Jan. 4. Kailee McDonald scored 13 points points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDonald averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Ava Renninger is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Shelby Ricks is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Red Flash. Gemma Walker is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 71.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

