Ryan Conwell scores 23 points and Louisville tops Syracuse 77-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 23 points, he and Isaac McKneely combined for 10 3-pointers, and Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals, who have fallen out of the Top 25 after losing three of their last four games, got 19 points from J’Vonne Hadley and 16 points from McKneely. Conwell and McKneely each buried five 3s and the Cardinals (21-9, 10-7 ACC) finished 14 for 35 from deep.

Naithan George scored 16 points, Nate Kingz 14 and Donnie Freeman 10 for Syracuse (15-15, 6-11). The Orange made only 4 of 19 from 3-point distance.

Louisville made 6 of 17 3-pointers in the first half and Syracuse was 0 for 11. The Cardinals took the lead for good with an 11-0 run that made it 21-10 nine minutes into the game. Later, a 10-0 run pushed the Louisville lead to 37-16 and the score was 39-21 at halftime.

The Cardinals made five 3s in the first 10 minutes of the second half, pushing their lead to 60-38. A few minutes later a 13-2 run had Syracuse within 62-51 but the margin never got down to single digits.

Syracuse has lost four straight games and six of eight overall.

Up next

Syracuse: The Orange wrap up the regular season with a home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Louisville: The Cardinals finish at No. 22 Miami on Saturday.

The conference tournament runs March 10-14 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

