Roberts scores 17, No. 12 Louisville women beat Syracuse in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mackenly Randolph had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Louisville beat Syracuse 87-61 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Second-seeded Louisville (26-6) plays No. 3 seed and 16th-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals Saturday.

Reyna Scott made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals. Skylar Jones scored 12 while Imari Berry and Laura Ziegler each added 11 points.

Syracuse (23-8), the No. 7 seed, announced before the game that Dominique Darius — who averages 12.6 points and has a team-high 106 assists this season — would miss the rest of the tournament due to a hand injury suffered in the Orange’s 70-59 win over California in the second round.

Uche Izoje had 22 points, 16 in the first half, and nine rebounds for the Orange. Sophie Burrows added 12 points and nine rebounds and Jasmyn Cooper scored 11.

Roberts opened the scoring with a 3-point shot nearly three minutes into the game that sparked a 17-3 run and Louisville led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

The Cardinals made 36 of 68 (56%) from the field and limited Syracuse to 34% (23 of 67) shooting, 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.

Syracuse: Awaits a likely at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: Plays Saturday in the semifinals.

