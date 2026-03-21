Rice seeks 30th win this season in matchup with Kansas

Rice Owls (29-5, 18-2 AAC) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-13, 9-11 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (29-5, 18-2 AAC) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-13, 9-11 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will look for its 30th win this season when the Owls visit the Kansas.

Kansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice is fourth in the AAC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Kansas averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Louann Battiston is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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