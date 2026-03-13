Rice Owls play in AAC Tournament against the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (19-13, 13-7 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (27-4, 17-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (19-13, 13-7 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (27-4, 17-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and North Texas meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Rice averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Mean Green are 13-7 against AAC teams. North Texas ranks second in the AAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Rice gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Rice won 70-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Aniah Alexis led Rice with 16 points, and Aysia Proctor led North Texas with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging 8.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Proctor is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 14.2 points. Megan Nestor is averaging 13 points and 15.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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