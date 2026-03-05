Radford plays in Big South Tournament against the Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (16-15, 9-7 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (16-15, 9-7 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Presbyterian in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders are 9-7 against Big South opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Radford has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose’s record in Big South play is 7-9. Presbyterian has a 6-13 record against opponents above .500.

Radford scores 81.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.7 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Radford allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Radford won 93-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Jaylon Johnson led Radford with 23 points, and Jonah Pierce led Presbyterian with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 18.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Carl Parrish averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Pierce is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

