Radford Highlanders and Longwood Lancers meet in Big South Tournament

Longwood Lancers (21-9, 12-5 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (21-11, 13-4 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Longwood in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders are 13-4 against Big South opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Georgia Simonsen averaging 2.2.

The Lancers are 12-5 against Big South teams. Longwood is sixth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 5.0.

Radford is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Longwood won the last matchup 88-73 on Feb. 5. Frances Ulysse scored 21 to help lead Longwood to the victory, and Simonsen scored 17 points for Radford.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 14.6 points and two steals for the Highlanders. Simonsen is averaging 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Malea Brown averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ulysse is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

