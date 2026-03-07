Price and Nevada host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-27, 0-19 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-8 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Air Force Falcons (3-27, 0-19 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Air Force after Elijah Price scored 20 points in Nevada’s 83-73 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack are 14-2 on their home court. Nevada is sixth in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.7.

The Falcons are 0-19 in conference matchups. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nevada scores 75.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 80.1 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Nevada won the last matchup 81-66 on Jan. 17. Corey Camper Jr. scored 23 points points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Price is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Kam Sanders is averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 63.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

