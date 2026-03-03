Preston Edmead scores 19 and Hofstra knocks off Drexel 62-51

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 19 points as Hofstra beat Drexel 62-51 on Tuesday. Edmead added seven rebounds…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 19 points as Hofstra beat Drexel 62-51 on Tuesday.

Edmead added seven rebounds for the Pride (21-10, 12-6 Coastal Athletic Association). James Patterson added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Cruz Davis went 4 of 14 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding three steals.

Shane Blakeney finished with 15 points for the Dragons (16-15, 10-8).

Patterson scored seven points in the first half and Hofstra went into halftime trailing 32-26. Hofstra used an 11-0 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 39-35 with 14:46 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Edmead scored 13 second-half points.

The conference tournament begins Friday in Washington.

