Portland State meets Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (13-19, 6-13 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (19-10, 13-5 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Idaho State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings’ record in Big Sky play is 13-5, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Portland State is third in the Big Sky with 14.9 assists per game led by Jaylin Henderson averaging 6.0.

The Bengals’ record in Big Sky action is 6-13. Idaho State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Portland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Portland State won the last matchup 88-65 on Feb. 3. Henderson scored 30 to help lead Portland State to the win, and Caleb Van De Griend scored 13 points for Idaho State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Henderson is averaging 19 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Van De Griend is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

