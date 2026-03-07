Portland Pilots play the Washington State Cougars in WCC Tournament

Washington State Cougars (9-24, 8-12 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (17-13, 11-7 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (9-24, 8-12 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (17-13, 11-7 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland squares off against Washington State in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots’ record in WCC play is 11-7, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference games. Portland scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cougars’ record in WCC games is 8-12. Washington State gives up 73.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Portland is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pilots won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Rhyan Mogel led the Pilots with 20 points, and Charlotte Abraham led the Cougars with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mogel is averaging nine points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Florence Dallow is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Abraham is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. Eleonora Villa is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

