Portland, Lamar play in NIT

Lamar Cardinals (20-10, 17-6 Southland) at Portland Pilots (19-14, 12-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Lamar Cardinals (20-10, 17-6 Southland) at Portland Pilots (19-14, 12-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Lamar in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pilots’ record in WCC play is 12-8, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Portland has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland action is 17-6. Lamar is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

Portland averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyani Ananiev is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 steals for the Pilots. Lainey Spear is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kamryn Wilson is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11 points. Jacei Denley is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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