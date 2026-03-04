Porter-Brown has 21 as LIU knocks off Chicago State 79-75 in Northeast Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Mason Porter-Brown had 21 points in LIU’s 79-75 win against Chicago State on Wednesday in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mason Porter-Brown had 21 points in LIU’s 79-75 win against Chicago State on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Porter-Brown had five rebounds and three blocks for the regular-season champion Sharks (21-10). Jamal Fuller added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds. Jomo Goings shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Stephen Byard led the way for the Cougars (7-24) with 22 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Doyel Cockrill III added 21 points and two steals for Chicago State. CJ Ray also had 12 points and five assists.

LIU went into halftime ahead of Chicago State 40-33. Porter-Brown put up 12 points in the half. LIU was outscored by three points in the second half but held on for the victory. Fuller led the way with 10 second-half points.

LIU hosts No. 7-seed Wagner on Saturday in a semifinal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.