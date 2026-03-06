Pigge scores 26 as Harvard defeats Columbia 81-71

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge had 26 points in Harvard’s 81-71 win over Columbia on Friday. Pigge added seven rebounds…

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge had 26 points in Harvard’s 81-71 win over Columbia on Friday.

Pigge added seven rebounds for the Crimson (17-11, 10-4 Ivy League). Robert Hinton scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Tey Barbour shot 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Blair Thompson led the Lions (16-12, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Columbia also got 15 points, seven assists and three steals from Kenny Noland. Connor Igoe finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

