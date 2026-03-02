Payne, Boston College Eagles take on the Virginia Tech Hokies

Boston College Eagles (10-19, 3-13 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-19, 3-13 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred Payne and Boston College take on Amani Hansberry and Virginia Tech in ACC action.

The Hokies have gone 13-3 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 3-13 in conference matchups. Boston College averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia Tech averages 78.9 points, 8.2 more per game than the 70.7 Boston College allows. Boston College’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Hokies and Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Hansberry is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Payne is averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Boden Kapke is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

