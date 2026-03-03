Oregon takes on Purdue in Big Ten Tournament

Purdue Boilermakers (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (20-11, 8-10 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Boilermakers (13-16, 5-13 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (20-11, 8-10 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon squares off against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ducks have gone 8-10 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Oregon averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten action is 5-13. Purdue is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Oregon is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Oregon won the last meeting 71-65 on Feb. 26. Katie Fiso scored 19 to help lead Oregon to the win, and Nya Smith scored 20 points for Purdue.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiso is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Ducks. Ehis Etute is averaging 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tara Daye is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

