Oklahoma State hosts No. 7 Houston following Flemings’ 21-point game

Houston Cougars (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston faces Oklahoma State after Kingston Flemings scored 21 points in Houston’s 77-64 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Cowboys are 14-4 on their home court. Oklahoma State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 13-4 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 77.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 82.5 Oklahoma State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.7 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

