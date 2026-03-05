North Dakota State squares off against Oral Roberts in Summit League Tournament

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-22, 5-12 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (24-7, 14-2 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-22, 5-12 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (24-7, 14-2 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays in the Summit League Tournament against Oral Roberts.

The Bison’s record in Summit League games is 14-2, and their record is 10-5 against non-conference opponents. North Dakota State averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-12 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts allows 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 81.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 77.6 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that North Dakota State gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. North Dakota State won the last matchup 86-58 on Jan. 24. Tay Smith scored 24 to help lead North Dakota State to the win, and Ofri Naveh scored 12 points for Oral Roberts.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevian Carson is averaging 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bison. Noah Feddersen is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Dow is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points. Ty Harper is shooting 47.3% and averaging 24.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

