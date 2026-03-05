North Dakota State Bison play the Omaha Mavericks in Summit Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (6-26, 4-13 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (26-3, 15-1 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 3:30 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (6-26, 4-13 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (26-3, 15-1 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Omaha play in the Summit Tournament.

The Bison’s record in Summit games is 15-1, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is 20-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit action is 4-13. Omaha averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 54.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 59.8 North Dakota State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Dakota State won 102-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Abby Krzewinski led North Dakota State with 16 points, and Regan Juenemann led Omaha with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is shooting 64.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sarai Estupinan is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks. Juenemann is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.