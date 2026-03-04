Norfolk State hosts Taylor and Howard

Howard Bison (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-15, 8-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-15, 8-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Norfolk State after Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points in Howard’s 90-70 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 9-3 at home. Norfolk State has an 8-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 10-3 in MEAC play. Howard leads the MEAC with 16.5 assists. Cam Gillus paces the Bison with 4.8.

Norfolk State averages 76.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 67.9 Howard allows. Howard averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Howard won 88-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Bryce Harris led Howard with 27 points, and Jordan Leaks led Norfolk State with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is averaging 17.1 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bison. Taylor is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

