No. 9 Nebraska hosts Stirtz and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on No. 9 Nebraska after Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points in Iowa’s 71-68 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers are 15-2 on their home court. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 77.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 10-9 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Nebraska averages 77.7 points, 12.5 more per game than the 65.2 Iowa gives up. Iowa has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Iowa won the last meeting 57-52 on Feb. 18. Stirtz scored 25 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

