No. 7 Houston faces Oklahoma State following Flemings’ 21-point outing

Houston Cougars (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston visits Oklahoma State after Kingston Flemings scored 21 points in Houston’s 77-64 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Cowboys are 14-4 on their home court. Oklahoma State ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Parsa Fallah leads the Cowboys with 6.0 boards.

The Cougars are 13-4 against conference opponents. Houston is third in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 3.0.

Oklahoma State averages 84.2 points, 21.9 more per game than the 62.3 Houston gives up. Houston averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is averaging 16.7 points for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Flemings is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.