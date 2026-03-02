No. 7 Florida plays Mississippi State following Haugh’s 22-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-16, 5-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-16, 5-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida hosts Mississippi State after Thomas Haugh scored 22 points in Florida’s 111-77 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators are 13-1 in home games. Florida averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Florida’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Gators. Haugh is averaging 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Achor Achor is averaging 6.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

