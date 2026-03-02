No. 24 Louisville hosts Freeman and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-9, 9-7 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-9, 9-7 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on No. 24 Louisville after Donnie Freeman scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 88-83 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinals have gone 14-2 in home games. Louisville is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange are 6-10 in ACC play. Syracuse is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

Louisville makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Syracuse has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Orange meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.4 points for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Orange. Freeman is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.