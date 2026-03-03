No. 20 Arkansas hosts Texas following Mark’s 23-point showing

Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Longhorns (18-11, 9-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits No. 20 Arkansas after Tramon Mark scored 23 points in Texas’ 76-70 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 15-1 on their home court. Arkansas scores 89.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 9-7 against SEC opponents. Texas is sixth in the SEC allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 84.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 79.7 Arkansas allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.