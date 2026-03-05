No. 17 UNC’s Caleb Wilson still not cleared for 5-on-5 practice work in recovery from hand injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Caleb Wilson is increasing practice work for No. 17 North Carolina ahead of…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Caleb Wilson is increasing practice work for No. 17 North Carolina ahead of the rivalry game at No. 1 Duke but has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 action due to his hand fracture, coach Hubert Davis said Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 high-end NBA prospect has missed six games since he hurt his left hand in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami. The injury is to Wilson’s off hand, though Davis said earlier this week that he had shed his cast and had been doing non-contact work like dribbling and shooting.

“He is progressing,” Davis said Thursday. “He’s been doing individual workouts. Since we played on Tuesday, we didn’t have practice yesterday and we’ll practice today. He’ll do more today. But other than that I don’t have any other information.”

North Carolina is 5-1 without Wilson, who is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. The injury in the Miami loss came days after he had 23 points in a thrilling win against the Blue Devils on Seth Trimble’s last-second 3-pointer.

The ultra-competitive rookie has said in social-media posts that he intends to return this season.

“Caleb really wants to play, he wants to get back as soon as he can,” Trimble said Thursday. “So nothing really surprises me anymore.”

The Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5) are already locked into the No. 4 seed at next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. If Wilson misses Saturday’s trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium, UNC’s quarterfinal opener in Charlotte would mark 30 days after his injury.

Duke (28-2, 16-1) has won seven straight since the Feb. 7 loss at UNC, including a neutral-court win against then-No. 1 Michigan and last weekend’s 26-point win against now-No. 13 Virginia.

“It’s a good challenge either way for our defense,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Thursday of Wilson’s status. “And I really want us to play our standard in who we are and what we’ve done regardless if he’s playing or not.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.