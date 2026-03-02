No. 17 Alabama visits Georgia following Wrightsell’s 25-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Alabama visits Georgia after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 25 points in Alabama’s 71-69 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 in home games. Georgia is the top team in the SEC with 20.3 fast break points.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama scores 92.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Georgia averages 89.7 points, 6.6 more per game than the 83.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somto Cyril is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Labaron Philon is averaging 21.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Wrightsell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.