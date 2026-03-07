Nicholls State Colonels face the Northwestern State Demons in Southland Tournament

Northwestern State Demons (10-21, 8-14 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (13-18, 12-10 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Northwestern State Demons (10-21, 8-14 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (13-18, 12-10 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Northwestern State in the Southland Tournament.

The Colonels’ record in Southland games is 12-10, and their record is 1-8 against non-conference opponents. Nicholls State has a 1-14 record against teams above .500.

The Demons are 8-14 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nicholls State averages 72.9 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.8 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Nicholls State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Nicholls State won 61-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Zee Hamoda led Nicholls State with 16 points, and Chris Mubiru led Northwestern State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalik Dunkley is shooting 56.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Hamoda is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is averaging 17.2 points for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

