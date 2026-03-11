Nevada Wolf Pack face the Air Force Falcons in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (3-28, 0-20 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (20-11, 12-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Air Force Falcons (3-28, 0-20 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (20-11, 12-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -20.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Air Force in the MWC Tournament.

The Wolf Pack’s record in MWC play is 12-8, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Nevada is third in the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 2.5.

The Falcons are 0-20 in MWC play. Air Force has a 2-24 record against teams over .500.

Nevada is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Nevada gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Nevada won 74-59 in the last matchup on March 8. Corey Camper Jr. led Nevada with 18 points, and Kam Sanders led Air Force with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Price is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

Eli Robinson is averaging 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.