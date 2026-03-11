Nevada earns 80-45 victory in Mountain West Conference Tournament against Air Force

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 11 points in fifth-seeded Nevada’s 80-45 win over No. 12 seed Air…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 11 points in fifth-seeded Nevada’s 80-45 win over No. 12 seed Air Force on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament to extend the nation’s longest-active losing streak.

Nevada (21-11) plays No. 4 seed Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Air Force (3-29) has lost 24 games in a row.

Camper had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Chuck Bailey III scored 10 points, finishing 4 of 5 from the floor. Tayshawn Comer shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Kam Sanders led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Kolby Gilles added 10 points and three steals for Air Force. Eli Robinson finished with seven points and two steals.

