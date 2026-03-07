Neely’s double-double helps UNC Greensboro edge Wofford 75-72 in Southern Conference quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely totaled 22 points and broke his own school record with 24 rebounds to help…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely totaled 22 points and broke his own school record with 24 rebounds to help UNC Greensboro hold off No. 2 seed Wofford 75-72 on Saturday in an upset at the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Championship.

No. 7 seed UNC Greensboro advances to the semifinals on Sunday where it will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Samford and sixth-seeded Furman.

Neely had 22 rebounds against VMI in January to set the record for the Spartans (15-18). Neely sank two free throws with eight seconds left to help the Spartans hold on. KJ Younger scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds, while Noah Norgaard sank five 3-pointers and scored 17.

Kahmare Holmes led the way for the Terriers (19-13) with 24 points and six rebounds. Nils Machowski added 22 points and eight rebounds. Chace Watley scored 12.

UNC Greensboro led Wofford 36-32 at the break with Neely scoring 11 points in both halves. Machowski missed a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.