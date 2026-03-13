Nebraska Cornhuskers play in Big Ten Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (24-8, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-8, 14-7 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Nebraska plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 18 Purdue.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten play is 15-5, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 14-7 in Big Ten play. Purdue has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Purdue won 80-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Fletcher Loyer led Purdue with 18 points, and Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Braden Frager is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Boilermakers. Loyer is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.