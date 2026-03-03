Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers play in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 6-12 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 6-12 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Cornhuskers are 7-11 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 6-12 in Big Ten play. Indiana is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Nebraska scores 79.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 69.8 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 71.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.6 Nebraska gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Nebraska won 78-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Britt Prince led Nebraska with 20 points, and Shay Ciezki led Indiana with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Ciezki averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Maya Makalusky is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.