Murray State takes on Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (9-21, 6-15 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (28-3, 19-1 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-21, 6-15 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (28-3, 19-1 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Indiana State in the MVC Tournament.

The Racers are 19-1 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Murray State averages 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Sycamores are 6-15 against MVC teams. Indiana State is 5-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Murray State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Murray State won 115-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Halli Poock led Murray State with 27 points, and Clemisha Prackett led Indiana State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 18.4 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Racers. Poock is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is averaging 14.5 points for the Sycamores. Prackett is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 90.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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