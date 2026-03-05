Murray State squares off against UIC in MVC Tournament

UIC Flames (17-14, 12-8 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (20-11, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (17-14, 12-8 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (20-11, 12-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays in the MVC Tournament against UIC.

The Racers are 12-8 against MVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Murray State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames’ record in MVC action is 12-8. UIC is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Murray State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UIC averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Murray State won the last meeting 81-74 on Feb. 4. Roman Domon scored 18 to help lead Murray State to the victory, and Rashund Washington Jr. scored 22 points for UIC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 16 points for the Racers. Domon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Lowery is averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

