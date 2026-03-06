Murphy and Akron host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-12 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-23, 4-13 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-12 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-23, 4-13 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Eastern Michigan after Liz Murphy scored 21 points in Akron’s 74-64 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Zips are 5-9 in home games. Akron is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 5-12 in conference play. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC scoring 67.0 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

Akron scores 69.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 67.9 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 67.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.8 Akron gives up.

The Zips and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ni’Rah Clark is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

