Mulready leads Georgetown against Providence after 20-point outing

Providence Friars (14-16, 7-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-17, 5-14 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Providence after Kayvaun Mulready scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 72-69 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 9-7 in home games. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 4.0.

The Friars are 7-12 in conference games. Providence leads the Big East scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

Georgetown is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Providence allows to opponents. Providence scores 12.0 more points per game (85.8) than Georgetown gives up to opponents (73.8).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Georgetown won 81-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Lewis led Georgetown with 26 points, and Jaylin Sellers led Providence with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoyas. Vincent Iwuchukwu is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sellers is averaging 18 points for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

