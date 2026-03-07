Mousa scores 23 as Cal Poly downs Cal State Bakersfield 108-76

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa’s 23 points helped Cal Poly defeat Cal State Bakersfield 108-76 on Saturday…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa’s 23 points helped Cal Poly defeat Cal State Bakersfield 108-76 on Saturday night.

Cal Poly made 13 of 36 3-point attempts.

Mousa added six rebounds for the Mustangs (14-18, 10-10 Big West Conference). Cayden Ward scored 16 points, added nine rebounds and three steals. Guzman Vasilic shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Dailin Smith led the way for the Roadrunners (8-24, 2-18) with 24 points and three blocks. Bentley Waller added 12 points for CSU Bakersfield. Ron Jessamy also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the Roadrunners’ 15th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

