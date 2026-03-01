Montana hosts Northern Colorado after Waddington’s 29-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (21-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (8-20, 5-12 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (21-9, 12-5 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (8-20, 5-12 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Northern Colorado after Avery Waddington scored 29 points in Montana’s 55-53 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Lady Griz have gone 3-9 at home. Montana is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 12-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Montana is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Colorado won the last meeting 77-58 on Jan. 3. Heather Baymon scored 29 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lady Griz. Waddington is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Gabi Fields is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Tatum West is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.