Monmouth squares off against Campbell in CAA Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (16-17, 10-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (18-14, 12-7 CAA) Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Campbell Fighting Camels (16-17, 10-10 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (18-14, 12-7 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Campbell in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in CAA games is 12-7, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are 10-10 against CAA opponents. Campbell is seventh in the CAA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 8.6.

Monmouth’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Monmouth won 88-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Justin Ray led Monmouth with 24 points, and Jeremiah Johnson led Campbell with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 11.2 points. Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

DJ Smith is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 19.2 points and 1.5 steals. Johnson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

