Mitchell Jr. puts up 27, Jackson State knocks off Mississippi Valley State 85-77

The Associated Press

March 6, 2026, 12:02 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayme Mitchell Jr.s 27 points helped Jackson State defeat Mississippi Valley State 85-77 on Thursday.

Mitchell added six rebounds for the Tigers (11-20, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Devin Ree scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, and 8 for 8 from the line. Jalen Tatum shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Michael James led the Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Patrick Punch added 17 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. Daniel Mayfield finished with 14 points.

