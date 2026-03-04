Missouri State visits Western Kentucky after Douglas’ 20-point game

Missouri State Bears (18-11, 10-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-19, 4-12 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Missouri State Bears (18-11, 10-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-19, 4-12 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Western Kentucky after Lainie Douglas scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 69-38 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Lady Toppers have gone 5-7 in home games. Western Kentucky is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 10-6 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Western Kentucky makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Missouri State averages 65.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 65.0 Western Kentucky allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Missouri State won 75-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Kaemyn Bekemeier led Missouri State with 21 points, and Salma Khedr led Western Kentucky with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Boettjer averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Toppers, scoring 4.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Khedr is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Maycee James is averaging 3.4 points and 2.5 steals for the Bears. Bekemeier is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

