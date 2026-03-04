Mississippi Valley State visits Cotton and Jackson State

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-22, 5-12 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (12-17, 10-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-22, 5-12 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (12-17, 10-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State after Jaileyah Cotton scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 63-59 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Lady Tigers have gone 5-7 at home. Jackson State averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Devilettes are 5-12 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Jackson State is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Jackson State won the last matchup 64-50 on Feb. 7. Jada Patton scored 14 points points to help lead the Lady Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Pegues is scoring 9.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lady Tigers. Cotton is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Ariel Jefferson is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Devilettes. Jaeda Murphy is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 7-3, averaging 58.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.