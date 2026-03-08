Mississippi Valley State takes on Prairie View A&M in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-27, 0-18 SWAC) vs. Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Monday,…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-27, 0-18 SWAC) vs. Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (7-22, 6-12 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State squares off against Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Devilettes are 6-12 against SWAC opponents and 1-10 in non-conference play. Mississippi Valley State is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Panthers’ record in SWAC games is 0-18. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Wilson averaging 5.5.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 34.0% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Devilettes won 67-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Ariel Jefferson led the Devilettes with 13 points, and Alana Shields led the Lady Panthers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.4 points for the Devilettes. Jaeda Murphy is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Panthers, while averaging 14.1 points. Wilson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.