Middle Tennessee visits Stephenson and Florida International

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-14, 9-9 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (14-15, 7-11 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Middle Tennessee after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in Florida International’s 84-76 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 11-5 at home. Florida International has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders have gone 9-9 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 81.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 73.1 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Florida International gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida International won the last matchup 88-84 on Feb. 5. Stephenson scored 34 points points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zawdie Jackson is averaging 12 points for the Panthers. Stephenson is averaging 19.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Jahvin Carter is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Torey Alston is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

