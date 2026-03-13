Michigan Wolverines play in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (21-11, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (29-2, 19-1 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Ohio State Buckeyes (21-11, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (29-2, 19-1 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State.

The Wolverines have gone 19-1 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 13-8 in Big Ten play. Ohio State averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Michigan makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Ohio State has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Michigan won 82-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Aday Mara led Michigan with 24 points, and Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Royal is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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