Michigan State Spartans play the Louisville Cardinals in second round

Louisville Cardinals (24-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (26-7, 15-6 Big Ten) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EDT…

Louisville Cardinals (24-10, 12-8 ACC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (26-7, 15-6 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State and No. 23 Louisville play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten play is 15-6, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 12-8 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Michigan State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 9.2 assists for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.7 points for the Cardinals. J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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