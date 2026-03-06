Miami (OH) visits Ohio following Tretter’s 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (25-5, 16-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-7 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (25-5, 16-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-12, 10-7 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Ohio after Amber Tretter scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-52 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats are 9-6 in home games. Ohio has an 8-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks are 16-1 against conference opponents. Miami (OH) averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 22-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Ohio is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 90-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Amber Scalia led Miami (OH) with 23 points, and Elli Garnett led Ohio with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is averaging 14 points and 2.4 steals for the Bobcats. Garnett is averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Scalia is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 13.6 points. Tretter is averaging 15.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

