Miami (FL) plays Wisconsin, seeks 6th straight home win

Wisconsin Badgers (14-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Miami Hurricanes (18-14, 9-11 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-17, 5-14 Big Ten) at Miami Hurricanes (18-14, 9-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Hurricanes face Wisconsin.

Miami (FL) ranks eighth in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ra Shaya Kyle averaging 7.7.

Wisconsin is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Miami (FL)’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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